Wiebenga JX, Eikelenboom M, Heering HD, van Oppen P, Penninx BW. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
32847373
OBJECTIVE: Individuals with a depressive and/or anxiety disorder are known to have an elevated risk of suicide. However, these diagnoses alone are insufficient at differentiating patients with suicide ideation that attempt suicide from those that do not. Few studies examined such differences in an ideation-to-action framework. Using this framework, extensive multivariate testing was performed to examine differences between suicidal patients with and without a suicide attempt.
Language: en
|
risk factors; suicide attempt; Suicide ideation; anxiety disorder; depressive disorder