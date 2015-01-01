Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental Health professionals often have to deal with at-risk individuals in crises and lack specialized training on suicide risk assessment and intervention. This study examined mental health professionals' attitudes toward at-risk individuals and their perceptions of the quality of training and treatment available for assessing and intervening with this population.

METHODS: A total of 32 mental health professionals (13 psychiatrists, 16 psychologists, 2 psychiatric nurses; 1 social assistant) from highly vulnerable communities in Lima, Peru discussed their perceptions in four focus groups conducted by the authors.

RESULTS: Participants reported glaring deficiencies in all areas explored including training, knowledge and skills regarding suicide assessment and management. In addition, using ground theory analysis, three domains of findings emerged representing barriers and facilitators of treatment engagement, risk and protective factors of suicide and pros and cons of the current mental health care system including micro-, mezzo- and macro-level factors. The most frequently identified barrier was the perception that suicide is illegal; facilitator was family involvement; risk factor was poor parenting; protective factor was religious beliefs; pro of mental health care system was establishment of community-based services and con of mental health care system was lack of access to psychiatrists.

CONCLUSION: The lack of specialized training available in the institutions that are designed to prepare mental health professionals for working with at-risk individuals is notable and has a direct and known impact self-identified by helping professionals. The need and desire for targeted training is palpable and essential to address growing rates of suicide, particularly among youth, in Peru.

