Citation
Chzhen Y, Prencipe L, Eetaama F, Luchemba P, Lukongo TM, Palermo T, Tanzania Adolescent Cash Plus Evaluation Team. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32843241
Abstract
PURPOSE: Inequitable attitudes toward men's and women's roles, rights, and responsibilities are associated with poor health-related outcomes, particularly for girls and women. Yet, we know relatively little about what interventions work to improve gender-equitable attitudes among adolescents in low-income countries. This study examines the impact of a government-implemented "cash plus" intervention on gender-equitable attitudes among adolescents in Tanzania. The intervention includes discussions and activities related to gender norms, embedded in broader life skills, livelihoods, and health training.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Violence; Africa; Tanzania; Gender attitudes; Sexual and reproductive health