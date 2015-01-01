|
LeCloux M, Aguinaldo LD, Lanzillo EC, Horowitz LM. J. Rural Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32845543
PURPOSE: Universal suicide risk screening has the potential to address the disproportionately high rates of suicide in the rural United States, as 83% of people who have died by suicide have visited a health care provider in the year prior to their deaths, and rural patients are more likely to visit medical professionals than behavioral health professionals for mental health concerns. This study describes the opinions of primary care providers (PCPs) practicing in a primarily rural state regarding universal suicide risk screening, barriers to implementation, and strategies to increase the feasibility of screening in their practices.
primary care; suicide prevention; integrated behavioral health; rural medical settings; suicide risk screening