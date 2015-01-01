Abstract

PURPOSE: Universal suicide risk screening has the potential to address the disproportionately high rates of suicide in the rural United States, as 83% of people who have died by suicide have visited a health care provider in the year prior to their deaths, and rural patients are more likely to visit medical professionals than behavioral health professionals for mental health concerns. This study describes the opinions of primary care providers (PCPs) practicing in a primarily rural state regarding universal suicide risk screening, barriers to implementation, and strategies to increase the feasibility of screening in their practices.



METHODS: In-depth, individual semistructured qualitative interviews were conducted with a sample of PCPs practicing in West Virginia (N = 15). Applied thematic analysis of the data was completed by a team of 3 coders using a consensus-coding methodology.



FINDINGS: The majority of PCPs supported the practice of screening, but they identified multiple barriers, including a lack of access to mental health and crisis support services, concerns about clinic flow and follow-up with suicidal patients, cultural beliefs specific to rural Appalachia, and provider discomfort with screening. Strategies suggested to address these barriers included the use of technology for screening, a multidisciplinary team approach, streamlined methods for screening and risk assessment, co-located behavioral health, and additional trainings for PCPs on the topic of suicide.



CONCLUSION: Future research should examine the efficacy of universal suicide risk screening programs in rural adult primary care that utilize these strategies in diverse samples with longitudinal data.

