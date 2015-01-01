|
Citation
Appiah CA, Afriyie EO, Hayford FEA, Frimpong E. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2020; 36: e136.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, African Field Epidemiology Network)
DOI
PMID
32849991
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: commercial motor vehicle drivers are at risk of metabolic syndrome (MetS) due to the nature of their work as they tend to go to work early, work for more hours, have irregular dietary habits and patterns, have little sleep and live sedentary lifestyle. The study sought to determine the prevalence and lifestyle-related risk factors of MetS among commercial taxi drivers around Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus, in the Kumasi metropolis, Ghana.
Language: en
Keywords
|
hypertension; commercial motor vehicle drivers; diabetes; dyslipidemia; lifestyle-related behaviors; Metabolic syndrome; overweight/obesity