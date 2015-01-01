|
Citation
|
Öhlund L, Ott M, Lundqvist R, Sandlund M, Salander Renberg E, Werneke U. Ther. Adv. Psychopharmacol. 2020; 10: e2045125320947502.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32843959 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Currently, our understanding regarding treatment of adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) co-occurring with bipolar disorder (BD) remains limited. The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of central stimulant (CS) treatment on suicidal and non-suicidal self-injurious behaviour in patients with a pre-existing diagnosis of BD or schizoaffective disorder (SZD). Specifically, we tested the hypothesis that CS treatment significantly decreased the number of suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-injury events.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; bipolar disorder; attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity; central nervous system stimulants; non-suicidal self injury; self-injurious behaviour; suicide attempted