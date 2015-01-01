Abstract

BACKGROUND: Currently, our understanding regarding treatment of adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) co-occurring with bipolar disorder (BD) remains limited. The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of central stimulant (CS) treatment on suicidal and non-suicidal self-injurious behaviour in patients with a pre-existing diagnosis of BD or schizoaffective disorder (SZD). Specifically, we tested the hypothesis that CS treatment significantly decreased the number of suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-injury events.



Methods: A mirror-image study in patients with a dual diagnosis of BD or SZD and ADHD, comparing suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-injury events within 6 months and 2 years before and after CS initiation. This study was part of a retrospective cohort study (LiSIE) into effects and side-effects of lithium for maintenance treatment of BD as compared with other mood stabilisers.



Results: Of 1564 eligible patients, 206 patients met the inclusion criteria. Within the 6 months after CS initiation, suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-injury events decreased significantly, both in terms of numbers of patients having such events (p = 0.013) and numbers of events experienced (p = 0.004). These effects were preserved 2 years after CS initiation.



Conclusions: CS treatment may reduce the risk of suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-injury events in patients with a dual diagnosis of BD or SZD and ADHD. Based on our findings, clinicians should not withhold CS treatment from patients with concomitant ADHD for fear of deterioration of the underlying BD. However, to minimise the risk of manic episodes concomitant mood stabiliser treatment and close monitoring remains warranted.

