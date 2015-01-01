Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mass methanol poisonings are challenging, especially in regions with no preparedness, management guidelines and available antidotes.



CASE SUMMARY: Six Ukrainian patients were referred to our emergency department in Cairo, Egypt several hours after drinking an alcoholic beverage made of 70%-ethanol disinfectant bought from a local pharmacy. All patients presented with severe metabolic acidosis and visual impairments. Two were comatose. Management was based on the clinical features and chemistry tests due to deficient resources for methanol leveling. No antidote was administered due to fomepizole unavailability and the difficulties expected to obtain ethanol and safely administer it without concentration monitoring. One patient died from multiorgan failure, another developed blindness and the four other patients rapidly improved.



CONCLUSION: This methanol poisoning outbreak strongly highlights the lack of safety from hazardous pharmaceuticals sold in pharmacies and limitations due to the lack of diagnostic testing, antidote availability and staff training in countries with limited-resources such as Egypt.

