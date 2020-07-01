Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: We determine whether an emergency department (ED)-initiated fall-prevention intervention can reduce subsequent fall-related and all-cause ED visits and hospitalizations in older adults.



METHODS: The Geriatric Acute and Post-acute Fall Prevention intervention was a randomized controlled trial conducted from January 2018 to October 2019. Participants at 2 urban academic EDs were randomly assigned (1:1) to an intervention or usual care arm. Intervention participants received a brief, tailored, structured, pharmacy and physical therapy consultation in the ED, with automated communication of the recommendations to their primary care physicians.



RESULTS: Of 284 study-eligible participants, 110 noninstitutionalized older adults (≥65 years) with a recent fall consented to participate; median age was 81 years, 67% were women, 94% were white, and 16.3% had cognitive impairment. Compared with usual care participants (n=55), intervention participants (n=55) were half as likely to experience a subsequent ED visit (adjusted incidence rate ratio 0.47 [95% CI 0.29 to 0.74]) and one third as likely to have fall-related ED visits (adjusted incidence rate ratio 0.34 [95% CI 0.15 to 0.76]) within 6 months. Intervention participants experienced half the rate of all hospitalizations (adjusted incidence rate ratio 0.57 [95% CI 0.31 to 1.04]), but confidence intervals were wide. There was no difference in fall-related hospitalizations between groups (adjusted incidence rate ratio 0.99 [95% CI 0.31 to 3.27]). Self-reported adherence to pharmacy and physical therapy recommendations was moderate; 73% of pharmacy recommendations were adhered to and 68% of physical therapy recommendations were followed.



CONCLUSION: Geriatric Acute and Post-acute Fall Prevention, a postfall, in-ED, multidisciplinary intervention with pharmacists and physical therapists, reduced 6-month ED encounters in 2 urban EDs. The intervention could provide a model of care to other health care systems aiming to reduce costly and burdensome fall-related events in older adults.

Language: en