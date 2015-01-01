SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Avelino PR, Nascimento LR, Menezes KKP, Ada L, Teixeira-Salmela LF. Disabil. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/09638288.2020.1808088

32857674

PURPOSE: To examine whether using a cane would improve spatiotemporal parameters of walking, i.e., speed, stride length, cadence, and symmetry after stroke.

MATERIAL AND METHODS: Searches were conducted in eight databases. The experimental condition was walking with a cane. Four outcomes were of interest: walking speed, stride length, cadence, and symmetry.

RESULTS: Twelve studies were included.

RESULTS from nine studies suggested that individuals with stroke walked 0.01 m/s (SD 0.06) slower with a single-point cane, compared with no cane. Two studies suggested a reduction in cadence (MD-5 steps/min, SD2) and an increase in stride length (MD 0.08 m, SD 0.01). Three studies suggested that individuals walked 0.06 m/s (SD 0.07) slower with a four-point cane, compared with no cane. Four studies suggested that individuals walked 0.06 m/s (SD 0.04) faster with a single- point cane compared with a four-point cane.

RESULTS regarding other outcomes were inconclusive.

CONCLUSIONS: Results showed no worthwhile improvements in spatiotemporal parameters of walking with a single-point cane and a slight reduction with a four-point cane, compared with no cane. Individuals walked slightly faster with a single-point cane compared with a four-point cane, but the evidence is insufficient to support this superiority. IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATION A single-point cane may not improve spatiotemporal parameters of walking after stroke. Walking with a four-point cane may slightly decrease spatiotemporal parameters of walking. Canes may be prescribed without the fear of negatively impairing walking kinematics.


systematic review; gait; walking; stroke; Canes

