Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine whether using a cane would improve spatiotemporal parameters of walking, i.e., speed, stride length, cadence, and symmetry after stroke.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: Searches were conducted in eight databases. The experimental condition was walking with a cane. Four outcomes were of interest: walking speed, stride length, cadence, and symmetry.



RESULTS: Twelve studies were included.



RESULTS from nine studies suggested that individuals with stroke walked 0.01 m/s (SD 0.06) slower with a single-point cane, compared with no cane. Two studies suggested a reduction in cadence (MD-5 steps/min, SD2) and an increase in stride length (MD 0.08 m, SD 0.01). Three studies suggested that individuals walked 0.06 m/s (SD 0.07) slower with a four-point cane, compared with no cane. Four studies suggested that individuals walked 0.06 m/s (SD 0.04) faster with a single- point cane compared with a four-point cane.



RESULTS regarding other outcomes were inconclusive.



CONCLUSIONS: Results showed no worthwhile improvements in spatiotemporal parameters of walking with a single-point cane and a slight reduction with a four-point cane, compared with no cane. Individuals walked slightly faster with a single-point cane compared with a four-point cane, but the evidence is insufficient to support this superiority. IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATION A single-point cane may not improve spatiotemporal parameters of walking after stroke. Walking with a four-point cane may slightly decrease spatiotemporal parameters of walking. Canes may be prescribed without the fear of negatively impairing walking kinematics.

