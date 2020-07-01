Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose was to investigate the effects of yoga and clinical Pilates training on walking, respiratory muscle strength, cognition, and quality of life and compare the effects of two popular exercise methods in persons with multiple sclerosis (pwMS).

METHODS: Twenty-eight pwMS (Pilates group = 16, yoga group = 12) received the program once a week for eight weeks in addition to home exercises. At baseline and the end of the training, participants underwent assessments. The outcome measures were walking speed, mobility, balance confidence, respiratory muscle strength, cognition, and quality of life.

RESULTS: Following the program, there was no significant difference in mobility (p = 0.482), perceived walking quality (p = 0.325), respiratory muscle strength (maximum inspiratory pressure: p = 0.263, maximum expiratory pressure: p = 0.866), and cognition (Symbol Digit Modalities Test: p = 0.324, California Verbal Learning Test-II: p = 0.514, Brief Visuospatial Memory Test-Revised: p = 0.279) between the two groups. Improvements were higher in balance confidence (p = 0.006), walking speed (p = 0.004), and quality of life (p = 0.019) in the clinical Pilates group compared to the yoga group.

CONCLUSION: This study showed positive effects in walking and respiratory aspects in pwMS who received yoga and clinical Pilates training. Pilates training was superior in improving walking speed, quality of life, and balance confidence compared to yoga training.

Language: en