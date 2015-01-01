Abstract

Past research has found that neural activity associated with feedback processing is enhanced by positive approach-motivated states. However, no past work has examined how reward processing changes in the context of revenge. Using a novel aggression paradigm, we sought to explore the influence of approach-motivated anger on neural responses to feedback indicating the opportunity to seek revenge against an offending opponent by examining the reward positivity (RewP), an event-related potential indexing performance feedback. In Experiment 1, after receiving insulting feedback from an opponent, participants played a reaction time game with three trial types: revenge trials, aggravation trials, and no-consequence trials.



RESULTS revealed that RewP amplitudes were larger to revenge trial win feedback than no-consequence trial win feedback or revenge trial loss feedback. RewP amplitudes were larger to both aggravation trial win and loss feedback than on no-consequence trials. Experiment 2 examined the influence of approach-motivated anger during the acquisition of rewards on the RewP without the possibility of retribution from the offending individual. Participants played a reaction time game similar to Experiment 1, except instead of giving or receiving noise blasts, participants could win money from the insulter (revenge trials) or a neutral-party (e.g., bank).



RESULTS indicated that revenge wins elicited larger RewP amplitudes than bank wins. These results suggest that anger enhances revenge-related RewP amplitudes to obtaining revenge opportunities and further aggravation wins or losses. Anger appears to enhance the pleasurable feelings of revenge.

