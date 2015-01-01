|
Citation
|
Hegewald J, Schubert M, Freiberg A, Romero Starke K, Augustin F, Riedel-Heller SG, Zeeb H, Seidler A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(17): e6175.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32854453
|
Abstract
|
Recent evidence suggests that traffic noise may negatively impact mental health. However, existing systematic reviews provide an incomplete overview of the effects of all traffic noise sources on mental health. We conducted a systematic literature search and summarized the evidence for road, railway, or aircraft noise-related risks of depression, anxiety, cognitive decline, and dementia among adults. We included 31 studies (26 on depression and/or anxiety disorders, 5 on dementia). The meta-analysis of five aircraft noise studies found that depression risk increased significantly by 12% per 10 dB LDEN (Effect Size = 1.12, 95% CI 1.02-1.23). The meta-analyses of road (11 studies) and railway traffic noise (3 studies) indicated 2-3% (not statistically significant) increases in depression risk per 10 dB LDEN.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; anxiety; transportation; psychology; aircraft noise; cognition disorders; disruptive behavior disorders; noise; noise pollution; railway noise; road traffic noise; traffic noise