Journal Article

Citation

Woloshchuk CJ, Carlos Portillo, Lerma M, Villegas D, Fregoso R, Posada E, Torres J, Frietze GA, Cooper TV. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2020.1808872

PMID

32857681

Abstract

While marijuana use rates are significantly high within college students, less is known about use patterns and correlates in Latinx groups. This study assessed the relationships between ever use and frequency of use of marijuana, polysubstance use, expectancies, motives, and mental illness symptoms among Latinx college students (n = 345).

RESULTS indicated more frequent marijuana use was positively associated with: enjoyment, celebration, social anxiety, low risk, sleep and availability and was negatively associated with: experimentation, boredom, altered perception, and anxiety. Other dual use with tobacco expectancies were also observed. These constructs should be explored prospectively and inform prevention and intervention efforts.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; Marijuana; substance use; college student; Latinx

