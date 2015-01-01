Abstract

Nurses play a unique role in responding to the needs of intimate partner violence survivors. However, nurses are not adequately prepared to manage intimate partner violence. This study assessed the effects of intimate partner violence educational interventions on nurses' knowledge, attitudes, and practice. A non-randomized controlled trial was conducted with a convenience sample of nurses (n = 104). Nurses in both the intervention and control groups completed pre- and post-test surveys using the self-reported Physician Readiness to Manage Intimate Partner Violence Survey. An intimate partner violence educational program based on World Health Organization guidelines was administered. The multilevel analysis controlling for pre-test results revealed a significant effect of the intervention on perceived intimate partner violence preparation (p = .000) and knowledge (p = .000), actual knowledge (p = .000), intimate partner violence opinions (attitudes and beliefs) related to preparation (p = .000), legal requirements (p = .00), workplace issues (p = .000), self-efficacy (p = .000), victim understanding (p = .000), victim autonomy (p = .000), and constraints (p = .000). However, the intervention did not affect self-reported practices (p = .583). Intimate partner violence educational programs must be integrated into nursing curricula and in-service training through a system approach.

Language: en