Abstract

AIM: To assess the association between physical intimate partner violence (physical IPV) in the past 5 years, perceived need for help and primary health care utilization due to mental health problems in a general population-based sample of women in Sweden.



METHODS: We performed structured follow-up interviews with 616 women between 1995 and 2015. Associations between physical IPV in the past 5 years and (i) perceived need for help and (ii) primary health care utilization due to mental health problems, were estimated by logistic regression analyses with crude and adjusted odds ratios (ORs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: Of the women who had experienced physical IPV in the past 5 years, 45.1% perceived a need for help but refrained from seeking care. After adjusting for sociodemographic factors, exposure to physical IPV in the past 5 years remained associated with perceived need for help (OR 3.54; CI 1.77-7.11). After adjusting for sociodemographic factors, the association between exposure to physical IPV and primary health care utilization did not remain statistically significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Women exposed to physical IPV were more likely to perceive the need for help compared with unexposed women. A large proportion of IPV-exposed women in the general population may refrain from seeking care although they perceive a need for help. Future studies need to investigate potential barriers to mental health care seeking among women exposed to IPV. Routine questioning about IPV should be implemented in primary health care with improved referral to available support services.

