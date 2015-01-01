|
Citation
|
Roberts M, Reither EN, Lim S. Sci. Rep. 2020; 10(1): e13416.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32855432
|
Abstract
|
Although the black-white gap in life expectancy has been shrinking in the U.S., national improvement conceals ongoing disparities. Nowhere is this more evident than Washington D.C., where the black-white gap has persistently exceeded 10 years. Using 1999-2017 mortality data from the National Center for Health Statistics, we employed demographic techniques to pursue three aims: first, we created period life tables to examine longevity trends in Washington D.C.; second, we decomposed black-white life expectancy differences into 23 causes of death in three time periods (2000, 2008, 2016); third, we assessed age-specific contributions for each cause of death.
Language: en