Abstract

Although adolescent females with asthma are at increased risk for bullying, relationships between bullying at school and electronic bullying and demographics, mental health issues, and substance use have not specifically been studied in these young women. The purpose of this research was to examine such relationships among adolescent females with asthma. Complex sampling software was used to extrapolate frequencies and χ2 analyses to adolescent females with asthma. In this U.S. sample of adolescent females with asthma (n = 1,634), younger age, mental health issues, and substance use were significantly related to bullying at school and electronic bullying, while race/ethnicity and grade in school were significantly related only to bullying at school. In general, findings are consistent with previous research regarding relationships between bullying and risk factors among all U.S. adolescent females. Guidance by school nurses is needed to create effective supports for victimization reduction in this vulnerable group.

