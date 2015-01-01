|
Pai G, Widrow S, Radadiya J, Fitzpatrick CD, Knodler M, Pradhan AK. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32856935
OBJECTIVES: Driving simulation is an important platform for studying vehicle automation. There are different approaches to using this platform - with most using scripting or programmatic tools to simulate vehicle automation. A less frequently used approach, the Wizard-of-Oz method, has potential for increased flexibility and efficiency in designing and conducting experiments. This study designed and evaluated an experimental setup to examine the feasibility of this approach as an alternative for conducting automation studies.
takeover performance; driving simulation; Experimental methods; trust; vehicle automation; Wizard of Oz