Abstract

As part of a larger study on the effects of fatigue on various attentional and behavioural measures, we had participants complete a modified version of Luna et al.'s (J Neurosci Methods 306:77-87, Luna et al., J Neurosci Methods 306:77-87, 2018) ANTI-Vea task (mANTI-Vea) at the beginning and end (pre/post) of each of two 8-h testing sessions. Between these administrations of the mANTI-Vea our participants spent ~ 6 h performing an intervening task. Our intent in this project was two-fold: first, to replicate the pattern of effects reported in Luna et al.'s original presentation of the ANTI-Vea; second, to assay the impact of fatigue on vigilance and attention by observing shifts in mANTI-Vea performance as a function of time on task and before versus after the intervening task. With time-on-task (the mANTI-Vea is divided into six sub-blocks) we observed that participants became increasingly conservative in their biases to respond towards infrequent targets, showed a decline in sensitivity, and lapsed in responding in the psychomotor vigilance task with greater frequency. In the pre/post comparison, we observed an increase in the proportion of lapses, but not in participants' response biases. Attentional network scores were found to be somewhat insensitive to our fatigue manipulations; the effect of time-on-task was only significant for orienting scores on RT, and our pre/post comparison was only significant for RT derived executive functioning scores.

