Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are limited data on acute injury-related medical encounters (injuries) in endurance cycling events.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the risk factors for injuries during a mass community-based endurance cycling event.



DESIGN: Retrospective, cross-sectional study.



SETTING: Cape Town Cycle Tour (109 km), South Africa.



PARTICIPANTS: 102 251 race starters.



METHODS: All injuries for 3 years were recorded by race medical doctors and nurses. Injuries were grouped into main anatomical area of injury, and a Poisson regression model was used to determine the risk factors associated with injuries.



RESULTS: The four injury risk factors associated with all injuries during an endurance cycling event were sex (women vs men, p<0.0001), older age (p=0.0005), faster cycling speed (p<0.0001) and higher average individualised Wind Speed (aiWindSpeed, p<0.0001). The only risk factor for serious/life-threatening injuries was women (p=0.0413). For specific main anatomical areas: head/neck (women), upper limb (women, older age, faster cyclists), trunk (women, higher aiWindSpeed), and lower limb (higher aiWindSpeed).



CONCLUSION: Women, older age, faster cycling speed and higher aiWindSpeed were all risk factors for acute injuries during a mass community-based endurance cycling event. These risk factors should help inform race organisers and medical teams on race day to ensure the best medical care is given, and effective acute injury prevention programmes are disseminated.

Language: en