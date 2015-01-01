Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Crisis text lines have proven to be an effective and low-cost means for delivering texting-based mental health support to youth. Yet there has been limited research examining the use of these services in capturing the psychological impact on youth affected by a weather-related disaster.



OBJECTIVE: This ecologic study examined changes in help-seeking behavior for adolescents and young adults in North and South Carolina, USA, before and after Hurricane Florence (2018).



DESIGN AND MAIN OUTCOMES: A retrospective, interrupted time-series design was used to examine pre- and post-hurricane changes in crisis text volume among youth help seekers in the Carolinas for the following outcomes: (1) text for any reason; (2) stress & anxiety; (3) depression; and (4) suicidal thoughts.



RESULTS: Results showed an immediate and sustained increase in crisis texts for stress/anxiety and suicidal thoughts in the six weeks following Florence. Overall, an immediate 15% increase in crisis texts for anxiety/stress (SE = 0.05, p = .005) and a 17% increase in suicidal thoughts (SE = 0.07, p = .02) occurred during the week of the storm. Text volume for anxiety/stress increased 17% (SE = 0.08, p = .005) and 23% for suicidal ideation (SE = 0.08, p = .01) in the 6-week post-hurricane period. Finally, forecast models revealed observed text volume for all mental health outcomes was higher than expected in the 6 weeks post-Florence.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: A low-cost, crisis texting platform provided 24/7 mental health support available to young people in the Carolinas impacted by Hurricane Florence. These findings highlight a new application for text-based crisis support services to address the mental health consequences in youth following a weather-related disaster, as well as the potential for these types of crisis platforms to measure situational awareness in impacted communities.

