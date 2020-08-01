SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stucki D, Stahl W. Toxicol. Lett. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.toxlet.2020.08.010

PMID

32860873

Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) intoxication is one of the most frequent causes of accidental poisoning, mechanistically related to the inhibition of oxygen transport following blockage of the oxygen binding site of hemoglobin. However, it has become evident that CO is also a gaseous signaling molecule like nitric oxide and capable to trigger cellular stress responses in complex organisms. Endogenously, CO is synthesized upon degradation of heme by heme oxygenases (HOs) of which two enzymatically active isoenzymes are known in mammals; the stress-inducible HO-1 and the constitutively expressed HO-2. Among other pathways, HO-1 expression is stimulated by the Nrf2-Keap1 system which senses electrophilic compounds including alkylating agents and reactive oxygen species (ROS) such as superoxide or hydrogen peroxide. In context with ROS, HO-1 expression has been associated with antioxidant defense related to the heme-metabolite redox pair biliverdin/bilirubin. Studies on CO signaling were facilitated by the introduction of so called "CO releasing molecules" (CORMs), which allow for the controlled release of the compound in biological systems. Obviously, major biological targets of CO comprise intracellular heme-proteins such as cytochrome c oxidase of the respiratory chain, cytochrome P450-dependent monooxygenases (CYPs), or NADPH oxidases. From toxicological studies it is known that exposure to high amounts of CO provokes an inhibition of mitochondrial respiration and increased generation of ROS. In contrast, biological response to low amounts of CO comprises moderate mitochondrial uncoupling (proton leakage) due to the activation of channels including phosphate carrier (PiC), adenine nucleotide translocase (ANT) or large-conductance Ca2+-activated K+ channels (BKCa). Uncoupling of mitochondrial respiration from ATP production is accompanied by a loss of mitochondrial membrane potential - a key sensor and regulator of mitochondrial quality control and mitophagy. Inhibitory effects of CO on mitochondrial respiration are compensated by an increased glycolysis. However, on a short term, utilization of glucose is shifted to the pentose phosphate pathway, to provide NADPH for detoxification. It is notable that endogenous CO production is associated with the physiological response against exogenous electrophilic insult like Nrf2-dependent expression of phase II enzymes or glutathione synthesis. In contrast phase I enzymes such as CYPs which usually generate more electrophiles are inhibited by CO. Together with direct and indirect transient effects on energy metabolism and mitochondrial quality control CO may be an important regulator in cellular stress response.


Language: en

Keywords

respiration; carbon monoxide; CORMs; electrophiles; heme oxygenase; mitochondria; stress response

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print