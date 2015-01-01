Abstract

Neonicotinoids are a newer class of insecticides, which act on postsynaptic nicotinic acetylcholine esterase receptors. Its use is gradually increasing over recent years due to its better safety profile compared to other commonly used pesticides like organophosphates, organochlorides, carbamates, and pyrethroids. The better toxicological profile is attributed to more selectivity for insects compared to mammals and decreased penetration through the blood-brain barrier. Common symptoms of self-poisoning described are dizziness, hypertension, tachycardia, nausea, vomiting, eye irritation, dermatitis, and oral mucosal lesions. Mortality due to poisoning is less than 3%. Till date, there is no specific antidote for neonicotinoid poisoning and management of poisoning is symptomatic and supportive.

Language: en