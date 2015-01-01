Abstract

The opioid overdose epidemic kills about 130 people a day in the United States and it is estimated that there are about 2.1 million people who suffer from an opioid use disorder (OUD). Academic neuroscientists, psychiatrists and the National Institute of Drug Abuse have spent the last forty-years establishing the foundation of addiction as a brain disorder. It is now clear that extended opioid use causes multiple important and at times, irreversible changes to the brain, especially to its dopamine and opioid systems. With our recognized criteria for diagnosis and the accepted multifaceted treatment approach of both professional psychotherapy and medications that assist treatments, treatment failures should be limited. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Slips, relapses, overdose and multiple failures are all too common. Similar to treatment resistant depression there is a subpopulation who do not respond to standard OUD treatments. However, the field has suggested that if a treatment does not work, it is either the patients fault, they have not hit bottom or simply we need to try the same treatment again. There is a rational to consider this a new category of OUD, treatment resistant opioid use disorder (TROUD). This paper explores past treatment attempts data from OUD patients entering traditional outpatient treatment and makes recommendations how TROUD can be defined. It challenges the addiction research and treatment providers to change its focus from individuals being resistant to the unique conditions associated with this brain disorder as being resistant to treatment as usual.

