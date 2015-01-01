|
Jadischke R, Zendler J, Lovis E, Elliott A, Goulet GC. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000638.
(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
OBJECTIVEs Non-tackle American football is growing in popularity, and it has been proposed as a safer alternative for young athletes interested in American football. Little is known about the nature of head contact in the sport, which is necessary to inform the extent to which protective headgear is warranted. The objective of this study was to identify the location, types and frequency of head and body contacts in competitive 7v7 non-tackle American football.
Language: en
biomechanics; football; head; injury; protection