Abstract

Mass shootings like thoseoccurring in Parkland, Florida (2018), and El Paso, Texas (2019), have fueled a growing debate about the role of guns in U.S. society and how best to prevent acts of gun violence from occurring. Although much attention has been given to race, age, and mental health in these debates, the role of gender has received relatively scarce attention. Research has well established that availability of ﬁrearms disproportionately affects women and that ﬁrearms play a critical role in in- terpersonal violence (IPV; Miller et al. 2002). Yet, there is much we still do not know about gun ownership and gun violence as it relates to gender. This special issue helps to correct this oversight. Since its founding,Violence & Gender has remained the only peer-reviewed journal to speciﬁcally focus on the role of gender in acts of violence. There is increasing recognition, in the United States and internationally, that there is great beneﬁt to gender-informed policy. To make such policy with regard to gun violence prevention, we need quality research to better comprehend the role of gender in gun violence. This special issue consolidates some of the latest research into one place, not only drawing scholarly attention to the role of gender but also making it easier for policymakers and researchers to see connections across ﬁelds of study.



Compared with other highly developed nations, the United States has, by far, the highest rates...

