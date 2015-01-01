|
Warner TD. Violence Gend. 2020; 7(1): 11-18.
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
There is extensive research on the correlates of gun ownership; however, less is known about the possible correlates of gun ownership among individuals who do not at present own firearms, but may be open to owning guns in the future. To that end, this study uses recently collected survey data from more than 900 nongun-owning U.S. adults to examine the factors associated with the likelihood of owning a gun in the future, motivations for prospective future ownership, and expectations about the perceived utility (i.e., empowerment) of future gun ownership. In addition to assessing the effect of fear of crime and victimization on these outcomes, analyses also examine how broader economic and cultural anxieties influence attitudes toward guns.
