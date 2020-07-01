Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine regional differences in rehabilitation outcomes among adult patients with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) who received care at an inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF).



DESIGN: We conducted a secondary analysis of a large, multi-center dataset from the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation.



SETTING: Over 70% of all IRFs in the United States (U.S.) INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable.



PARTICIPANTS: Our sample consisted of 175,358 adult TBI patients (age > 18), admitted and discharged from an IRF in the U.S. between 2004 and 2014. Qualifying etiology included traumatic brain dysfunction Impairment Group Codes [02.21 (traumatic, open injury) and 02.22 (traumatic, closed injury)].



MAIN OUTCOME(S) AND MEASURE(S): Discharge functional status (total, cognitive, and motor), length of stay, and discharge to home.



RESULTS: Patient and clinical characteristics varied significantly by geographic location, as did median functional status and length of stay, and percentage of patients discharged home. Also, the region where IRF care was received, race/ethnicity, age, occurrence of 1 or more falls during the IRF stay, case mix group, and insurance status were associated with discharge functional status, length of stay, and discharge to home.



CONCLUSION(S): Findings provide evidence of geographic differences in outcomes and potential disparities in care of TBI patients who received IRF care. More research is needed to identify TBI patients at risk for poor discharge outcomes to inform development and testing of interventions to reduce disparities in outcomes for these patients.

Language: en