Citation
Crossin R, Arunogiri S. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 216: e108232.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32862119
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Inhalant misuse, or the misuse of products containing toluene is common in adolescents, and is associated with diverse physiological and psychological harms. Females comprise over half those who misuse inhalants in adolescence, however, the majority of the evidence has been derived from male-only or mixed-sex studies without exploration of sex differences. Female adolescence is a critical maturational period with potential for growth, reproductive, cognitive and psychological harms that may lead to long-term health consequences. We therefore summarise evidence of female-specific harms arising from inhalant misuse.
Language: en
Keywords
substance use; sex differences; chroming; huffing; Toluene; volatile solvent abuse