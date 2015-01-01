SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moise IK. Health Place 2020; 65: e102407.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.healthplace.2020.102407

PMID

32862085

Abstract

This study uses arrest data from the Miami-Dade County Police Department (n = 13 districts) for 2014-2017 to identify census tracts in which weapon violence arrests among young people aged 10-24 is high, and models area-level predictors of the total number of violent weapons crimes by census tract (greenness and socioeconomic status indices, population density and weapon dealers), after adjusting for arrestee-level factors (age, race and gender). Combined, handguns and firearms accounted for 23.2% (n = 1330) of all arrests (including murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault). Arrests for weapon -related violent crime are concentrated in census tracts located in the north and south neighborhoods of Miami-Dade County.

FINDINGS indicate that arrestee factors and a neighborhood greenness index are more important than population density, weapon dealers and poverty in predicting arrests for weapon-related violent crime at the census tract level.


Language: en

Keywords

Florida; Adolescents; GIS; USA; Density: police brutality; Kernel density; Miami; Place; Young people: robbery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print