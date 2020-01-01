SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ertl A, Crosby AE, Blair JM. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; 59(9): 1019-1021.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1016/j.jaac.2020.01.017

PMID

32861417

Abstract

In the United States, youth suicide is a large and growing public health problem that contributes to health care costs, lost productivity, morbidity, and premature death. In 2017, an estimated 199,877 youths aged 10 to 24 years were treated in emergency departments in the United States for self-harm,1 and 7.4% of high school students reported that they attempted suicide one or more times in the past year.2 Suicide was the second leading cause of death among youths aged 10 to 24 years in 2017,1 and the suicide rate increased significantly for both male and female youths from 1999 to 2017.3.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print