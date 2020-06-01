SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schmitt C, Domange B, Torrents R, de Haro L, Simon N. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.wem.2020.06.003

PMID

32861618

Abstract

In European countries, vitamin A toxicity is most often the result of an excessive intake of vitamin supplements and rarely the consequence of the ingestion of a large carnivorous fish liver. We report 3 cases of vitamin A poisoning after fish liver ingestion in mainland and overseas France. The patients were a 12-y-old girl, a 36-y-old pregnant woman, and a 62-y-old man. They experienced headache, nausea, emesis, and desquamation. Laboratory examination showed a high serum retinol level in the girl. The woman's pregnancy progressed to a miscarriage. This case series shows that this kind of poisoning is not restricted to the polar regions. In patients presenting with flushing combined with signs of intracranial hypertension, accurate questioning of the patient's diet is crucial to avoid misdiagnosis and unnecessary examinations. Pregnant women or women of child-bearing age should be informed of the risk to pregnancy in the case of excessive fish liver ingestion.


Language: en

Keywords

acute fish liver poisoning; scombroid poisoning; vitamin A poisoning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print