Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study is to determine the level of knowledge, attitude and practice of medical and dental professionals regarding child abuse and neglect in Jabalpur, Central India.



Materials & Method: A cross-sectional survey is being conducted among the medical and dental professionals. Data will be collected from a self-administered questionnaire and will be evaluated for their knowledge, attitude and practice towards child abuse.



Results: Study demonstrated an overall poor understanding of the problem, despite a very high level of interest demonstrated by the respondents and a strong desire for further information about their responsibilities and a clear need for all dentists to receive further formal training.



Conclusion: Study demonstrated an overall poor understanding of the problem, despite a very high level of interest demonstrated by the respondents and a strong desire for further information about their responsibilities and a clear need for all dentists to receive further formal training.

Language: en