Letsoalo DL, Nel KA, Govender S, Vawda NBM. Gend. Behav. 2020; 18(2): 15247-15255.
(Copyright © 2020, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
A qualitative study was conducted to investigate challenges faced by gay and lesbian students at a semi-rural university in South Africa. The approach was qualitative in nature using an exploratory research design. Snowball sampling was used, and semi-structured interviews were conducted with two focus groups. Thirteen participants (6 gay males and 7 lesbian females), ranging in age from 20 to 25 (M = 22.46 years; SD = 0.89) were interviewed. The data were analysed using Thematic Content Analysis (TCA). Gay and lesbian students face a myriad of problems on the campus environment. Themes and sub-themes that arose out of the data were: bullying, teasing or being called discriminatory names, academic interruption, attacks when perpetrators are using substances; general discrimination, harassment, victimisation, religion, acceptance versus non-acceptance, feeling unsafe and Education. Recommendations are that the institution has more diversity training and addresses the issue with a pertinent policy. It was a small study with findings that cannot be generalised thus a larger, randomised survey is recommended as a follow up.
