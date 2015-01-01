SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ogunfowokan TR, Omitogun EO, Owoeye ID, Ogbebor EO, Atekoja OE. Gend. Behav. 2020; 18(2): 1540.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The most prevalent misconception includes the belief that people with mental illnesses are unpredictable and violent.To determine the gender beliefs about mental illness among public and private secondary school students in Ogun State.Descriptive survey research was employed for the study. Multi-stage sampling technique was used for participant's selection and subsequently, 353 students were randomly selected for the study.Majority of respondents (65.5% of public SS and 64.8% of private SS) had negative beliefs about mentally ill persons. This study also showed that there is no significant difference in public and private secondary school male respondents general beliefs about mental illness (p = 0.126), but there is a significant difference in public and private secondary school female respondents general beliefs about mental illness (p = 0.028). Generally, the study findings demonstrated that participants had wrong and negative belief about mentally ill persons.

Keywords: Belief, Dangerousness, Embarrassment, Interpersonal Relationship, Mental Illness


Language: en

Keywords

Belief; Dangerousness; Embarrassment; Interpersonal Relationship; Mental Illness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print