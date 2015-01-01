Abstract

The paper examines the impact of the Anglophone conflict on women and children and the initiatives the women have taken to bring peace to their regions. It analysis series of documents that have been written on the conflict to identify the impact on women and children. It also touches on the fact that due to a lack of will power on the part of the government to resolve the conflict, the Anglophone women have been playing an activist role to call for peace in a conflict that has brought untold misery to the people of Northwest and Southwest regions. Subsequently, the paper recommends that the government of Cameroon reconsiders changing its stand of winning the conflict through the barrel of the gun and call for an inclusive dialogue with the separatists.

Key words: conflict, women and children, impact, peace

Language: en