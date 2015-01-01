|
Onyishi CN. Gend. Behav. 2020; 18(1): 14981-14999.
(Copyright © 2020, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
unavailable
unavailable
Electoral violence, over the years, has become a severe threat to lives and property in most African countries. Persons with disabilities (PWD) are considerably more vulnerable to the overarching threats arising from electoral violence. PWD constitute a significant percentage of the Nigerian populations, yet limited attention has been given to their wellbeing in the increasing electoral violence. This critical population is repeatedly disenfranchised thereby alienating them from their civic and political rights. They are also victimized in a range of violence emanating from pre, in, and post-electoral processes, including harassment, physical assault, physical and emotional torture, abduction and sexual assault. This study sought to investigate the psychosocial impact of electoral violence on PWD. I adopted a quantitative design for the study. A sample of 83 PWDs and 83 persons without disability (PWOD) (comparable group) participated in the study. Three measures (Electoral Violence exposure questionnaire (EVEQ), Mental Health Continuum - Long form Form for adults (MHC-LF) and The Brief Symptom Inventory (BSI)) were uses to collect quantitative data. Data were analyzed using mean and standard deviation and independent sample t-test.
Electoral violence; persons with disabilities; Psychosocial wellbeing