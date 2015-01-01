|
Citation
|
Mitchell J. ACSMs Health Fit. J. 2019; 23(5): 21-25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, American College of Sports Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32863707 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Preventing physical inactivity in youth starts in the preschool years and requires strategies targeting schools, caregivers and families that limit excessive screen time and improve participation in PE, organized sports and active play.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; youth; physical education; screen time; sports