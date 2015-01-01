SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maxwell CJ, Jesdale BM, Lapane KL. Ann. Intern Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American College of Physicians)

10.7326/M20-0863

32866420

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have implemented laws allowing for the use of cannabis, which is prompting studies of the patterns, determinants, and health outcomes of its use, primarily among young adults. Cannabis use is less prevalent among older adults, and studies of its use in this population are scarce. We believe more investigations are warranted. One reason is that some older adults use cannabis for the management of pain; disorders of mood, anxiety, and sleep; and other medical conditions. Another reason is that older adults are susceptible to adverse outcomes, such as confusion,...


