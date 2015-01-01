Abstract

Studies exploring the association between pesticide exposure and Parkinson's disease (PD) are largely limited to rural populations with occupational exposure. We could find no literature regarding PD occurring after ingestion of a pesticide. We present a case from our clinic of a man who developed PD following ingestion of a liquid pesticide during a suicide attempt. PD was diagnosed, and the patient's symptoms improved following initiation of carbidopa/levodopa. This case illustrates the potential role of ingested pesticide exposure in provoking and accelerating the manifestations of PD.

