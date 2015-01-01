SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grossman JT, Filatov A, Hammond T. Cureus 2020; 12(7): e9409.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.9409

32864238 PMCID

Studies exploring the association between pesticide exposure and Parkinson's disease (PD) are largely limited to rural populations with occupational exposure. We could find no literature regarding PD occurring after ingestion of a pesticide. We present a case from our clinic of a man who developed PD following ingestion of a liquid pesticide during a suicide attempt. PD was diagnosed, and the patient's symptoms improved following initiation of carbidopa/levodopa. This case illustrates the potential role of ingested pesticide exposure in provoking and accelerating the manifestations of PD.


basal ganglia; kratom; mptp; parkinson' s disease; pesticide

