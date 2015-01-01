|
Citation
Nobile B, Lutz PE, Olié E, Courtet P. Curr. Top. Behav. Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32865762
Abstract
With more than 800,000 deaths by suicide each year and 20 to 30 times more suicide attempts worldwide, suicide is a major public health problem. Current treatments of SB are mainly based on pharmacological treatments that are not specific of SB (e.g. antidepressants), and new therapeutic targets are urgently needed. Recent data strengthen the ancient conception pain (social, psychic, physical) that is at the core of the suicidal process and should be incorporated in the clinical assessment of suicide risk. Then, the mechanisms involved in the regulation of pain may open new avenues regarding therapeutic perspectives. Opiates appear to be a promising candidate in treatment of SB. Indeed, since the last two decades, growing evidences suggest an implication of the opioid system in the pathophysiology of SB, this conduct to the elaboration of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) using opiates in patients with SB.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal behavior; Opiates; Opioid system; Pain; Therapeutics