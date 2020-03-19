Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is increasing evidence of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant shutdowns on mental health. This issue may be of particular concern to those affected by intimate partner violence (IPV) and sexual violence.



Methods: We conducted a cross-sectional analysis using data from a California state-representative online survey conducted in the two weeks following the state stay-at-home order, enacted March 19, 2020 (unweighted N = 2081). We conducted a series of multivariate multinomial logistic regressions to assess the associations between a) time since stay-at-home order and b) partner and sexual violence exposure ever with our outcomes of interest: depression and/or anxiety symptoms in the past two weeks. Covariates included demographics and social support.



Findings: Nearly one in five (19•7%) respondents reported moderate or severe mental health symptoms in the past two weeks; 15•5% had a history of IPV and 10•1% had a history of sexual violence. In models adjusting for gender, partner and sexual violence history, and other demographics, time was significantly associated with greater mental health symptom severity, as were IPV and sexual violence. When we additionally adjusted for current social support, effects of time were lost and effects related to violence were slightly attenuated.



Interpretation: Time under shutdown is associated with higher odds of depression and anxiety symptoms, and may be worse for those with a history of IPV. However, those with greater social support appear to have better capacity to withstand the mental health impacts of the pandemic. Social support programs, inclusive of those available virtually, may offer an important opportunity to help address increased mental health concerns we are seeing under the pandemic.



