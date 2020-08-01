|
Citation
Smith L, McDermott D, Jacob L, Barnett Y, Butler L, Shin JI, Koyanagi A. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2020; 66: 147-153.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32866883
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The association between violence victimization and suicide attempts in a large representative sample of adolescents from low- and middle-income-countries (LMICs) of multiple continents has never been investigated. Therefore, the aim of the present study was to examine the relationship between being a victim of physical attacks (independent variable) and suicide attempts (dependent variable) in a sample of 117,472 students aged 12-15 years [mean (SD) age 13.8 (0.9) years; girls 49.4%] from thirty-eight LMICs in Africa, the Americas, and Asia.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; Adolescents; Suicide; Violence; Low- and middle-income countries