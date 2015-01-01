SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Naik SB, Guruprasad M. Indian J. Crit. Care Med. 2020; 24(6): 490-491.

Acute talc powder inhalation is very rare in adults, though it is commonly reported in the infants and children. This is a report of a medical student who collapsed following accidental inhalation of talc powder at the college premises. A short review of the symptoms and complications along with the pathophysiology of pulmonary injury in acute talc inhalation also has been discussed over here. How to cite this article: Naik SB, Guruprasad M. Accidental Acute Talcum Powder Inhalation in an Adult: A Rare Case with a Short Review of Literature. Indian J Crit Care Med 2020;24(6):490-491.


