Carreras J, Carter AS, Heberle A, Forbes D, Gray SAO. J. Child Fam. Stud. 2019; 28(11): 2953-2962.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32863695 PMCID
OBJECTIVES: Sensitive parenting requires modulation of emotions in order to effectively organize and orient behavioral responses. There is considerable evidence that psychological distress can impair sensitive parenting practices, and also that psychological distress is associated with deficits in emotion regulation capacities. The negative effect that psychological distress has on parents' emotion regulation capacities may be a mechanistic pathway through which psychological distress impacts parenting, as dysregulated emotions may be more proximal to parenting behaviors than distress itself; however, this specific link between psychological distress, emotion regulation, and parenting is not often examined in parenting models.
sensitivity; parenting; Emotion regulation