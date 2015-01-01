|
Citation
|
Brewerton TD, Ralston ME, Dean M, Hand S, Hand L. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32866068
|
Abstract
|
Previous studies have indicated that childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and other forms of child maltreatment (CM), as well as their subsequent posttraumatic symptoms, are significant risk factors for the development of disordered eating behaviors and attitudes and eating disorders (EDs). However, there are no known reports of CM based on forensic interview and assessment that have been linked to disordered eating behaviors and attitudes, or eating disorders (EDs), especially in children and adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; child maltreatment; physical abuse; child advocacy center; childhood sexual abuse; disordered eating; dissociation; Eating disorders