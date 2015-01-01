SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Owolabi LF, Enwere OO, Ahmed Reda AR, Sayed Sayd RE, Elrazek H, Adamu B, AlGhamdi M. J. Community Hosp. Intern. Med. Perspect. 2020; 10(3): 265-268.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/20009666.2020.1766840

32864054 PMCID

Methanol bears semblance to ethanol in smell and taste, thus, individuals who indulge in alcohol may fall back on it in societies where alcohol consumption is illegal or difficult to come by despite the life-threatening neurologic sequelae of methanol toxicity. Stroke is an uncommon outcome of methanol poisoning. We presented two cases of methanol-induced infarctive and hemorrhagic stroke in biological brothers who were simultaneously involved in an illicit ingestion of methanol. One of them developed infarctive stroke while the other had infarctive stroke with hemorrhagic transformation. We have highlighted the differences and similarity in the course of their illnesses.


Language: en

poisoning; stroke; Methanol

