Citation
Schippers EE, Hoogsteder LM, Stams GJJM. J. Forensic Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32866309
Abstract
This pilot study (N = 25) compared the effects of a short, four-month version of Responsive Aggression Regulation Therapy Outpatient (Re-ART Compact) and the entire, ten-month intervention (Re-ART Complete) on specific executive functioning (EF) and the risk of violent recidivism in adolescents and young adults (13-23 years). Re-ART is a cognitive behavioral-based intervention for adolescents and young adults with severe aggression problems. The Re-ART Compact and Re-ART Complete groups were comparable on the EF measures inhibition, flexibility, emotion regulation, self-evaluation, and self-control, but the Re-ART Complete group showed more improved risk of violent recidivism. We conclude that Re-ART Compact can be used as a compact, short intervention for EF, which is a valuable addition to the field of forensic mental health care where many problem behaviors relate to poor EF.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; young adult; treatment; aggression; executive functioning; forensic mental health