Kim S. J. Policy Pract. Intellect. Disabil. 2019; 16(2): 134-136.
Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons
32863844 PMCID
Issues: The authors of "The Quiet Progress of the New Eugenics" (QPNE) assert that some current practices, such as euthanasia and/or assisted suicide (EAS) for disabled newborns, imply that some persons with disabilities have lives that are not worth living.
intellectual disability; autonomy; euthanasia; physician-assisted death; suffering